Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ & E 63 S 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 cr & Rs 1.70 cr

With the launch of the E 53 and E 63 S, Mercedes now sells 11 different AMG vehicles in India.

Performance enthusiasts in India have two new AMG products to admire now as Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG E 53 4Matic+ and E 63 S 4Matic+ for a price of Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 1.70 (ex-showroom), respectively. Out of the two, the AMG E 53 has been brought to India for the first time. These two vehicles will add to Mercedes’ AMG catalogue and bring the total count to 11 vehicles. The AMG lineup already includes models like GLA 35, A 35, GLC 43 Coupe, C 63 Coupe, GT R and more.

Coming to the meat of the matter, the E 53 is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder, turbocharged engine that is capable of producing 435hp and 520Nm of torque. It also comes with a 48V system that aids in acceleration. Power will be sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift 9G transmission and the sedan goes from 0 to 100kmph in 4.4 seconds. The E 63 S on the other hand gets a bigger 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that spits out 612hp and 850Nm. It also comes with cylinder deactivation technology that shuts off half of the cylinders when you are just cruising around. This way the vehicle saves on fuel while not compromising on performance. This engine mated to the 9G Sport transmission and gets the 4Matic treatment as well. The E 63 S also gets a rear axle differential lock. The higher outputs propel this car to a ton in just 3.3 seconds, which is more than one second quicker than the E 53. Both cars ride on air suspension and get various driving modes to change the characteristics of the vehicle as and when needed.

Mercedes has sculpted the vehicles to look smart and menacing from the outside and they get a large black grille with vertical slats and the big three-pointed star. The grille is accompanied by LED headlamps and a sharp-looking bumper. The E 53 rides on 19-inch alloy wheels while the E 63 S sits on bigger 20-inch ones. Both cars come with wraparound LED tail lamps and quad exhausts. The exhaust pipes on the E 53 are round while the ones on the E 63 S are more rectangular. Mercedes is also offering a host of customisation options for the exterior and interior of both vehicles on top of the standard paint and upholstery options.

The interior will look familiar to any who has seen the interior of the E-Class. There is a flat-bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls and there are two 12.3-inch digital displays – one acts as the MID while the other takes care of infotainment duties. Both displays are housed in a single panel to give it a unified look. The sedans also come with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that is capable of getting OTA updates in the future. The interior will be illuminated by the 64-colour ambient lighting system and support voice commands with ‘Hey Mercedes’ feature. There is a three-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats for the comfort of the occupants inside.

Mercedes-Benz has been on a product launch onslaught and has already launched may models this year including the new A-Class Limousine, E-Class LWB, GLA, S-Class and Maybach GLS. These two new AMG products are part of their plan to launch 15 vehicles in India this year.

