Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and AMG GT R launch on May 27: Insane 1000hp+ explosion

The Mercedes-AMG models will likely be priced above the Rs 1.5 crore mark and will come in as CBUs.

By:Published: May 15, 2020 6:01:19 PM

Mercedes-Benz just restarted operations in India. The company is raring to go, it seems. The brand will launch not one but two AMG models on May 27. Needless to say, both these models will be BS6 compliant. Mercedes-AMG had previously launched these cars, however the ones that will be sold now will not only have more equipment but also add power and enhanced looks.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe will be the range topping version of the C-Class in India. Currently, the C-Class range has both petrol and diesel variants. This car though will have only a two-door version and has sharper lines too. With all the AMG styling kit, the model will not only look more aggressive but also will have enhanced aerodynamics on offer. Powering the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe will be the 4.0-litre, V8 twin turbo engine that produces 476hp of power and 650Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission will be on offer. There are various drive modes on offer that alter the engine characteristic. Mercedes claims a 0-100kmph time of less than 4s while the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph. Expect a price of around Rs 1.7 crore.

Moving on to the GT R, the car is a sportscar. One that will take on the Porsche 911 Turbo. While the engine is shared between the C63 and this car, in the latter it is massaged to make slightly more power. In numbers, that will be 585hp and a massive 700Nm. There is a change in the gearbox as well and it is a 7-speed DCT. The 0-100kmph is dispatched in under 3s while the top speed is north of 300kmph. Mercedes is likely to price this car at Rs 2.4 crore, ex-showroom.

Both the cars will have the company’s latest MBUX infotainment system complete with Mercedes Me technology.

