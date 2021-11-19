Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India’s most powerful hatchback

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG A 45 S in India at a starting price of Rs 79.50 lakh, ex-showroom. This luxury hot hatch is now the most powerful and the most expensive hatchback on sale in India.

By:November 19, 2021 12:00 PM
Mercedes-Benz India has today launched the new AMG A 45 S in the country. The price of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S starts at Rs 79.50 lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India. With the launch of the new AMG A 45 S, this German car manufacturer’s performance division, Mercedes-AMG, now has 13 products on sale in India, which the company claims is the strongest line-up for any performance brand. The new AMG A 45 S is brought to India as a CBU (completely built unit) and it is now the most expensive hatchback on sale in the Indian market.  

 

Mercedes-Benz’s new compact firecracker for India, the AMG A 45 S, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out a whopping 421 hp of maximum power and a colossal 500 Nm of peak torque. This luxury hot hatch is now the most powerful hatchback on sale in India. Moreover, this newly developed 2.0-litre engine is acclaimed as the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. 

The engine comes mated to an 8-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and the power is channeled to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The company claims that the new AMG A 45 S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and it has an electronically limited top speed of 270 kmph. Talking about drive modes, it gets six of them. They are – Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Individual, and Race. It gets a host of features too, including twin 10.25-inch displays, MBUX multimedia system, AMG-spec steering wheel, etc.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country. With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy.”

He further added, “India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India.” Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

