Mercedes Benz wants 25% of India sales to be online by 2025

Buying a Mercedes will be as easy as ordering food online, says Mercedes-Benz India MD Martin Schwenk who has set a target of achieving 25% of sales in India on the e-commerce platform by 2025. “You can find your Mercedes in a few clicks and it can be bought anytime from anywhere and be delivered home if you like it,” said Schwenk. E-commerce is part of the global strategy of the company that is expecting a reasonable number of transactions in car sales coming from the e-platform in India where the company feels people are tech savvy.

Mercedes started offering e-commerce solutions for pre-owned cars in India from Tuesday and plans to extend the facility to new cars from January 2020. This is for the first time that the new platform is being implemented countrywide and it has started with India. With this, the company will have an omni channel presence. The company has launched e-commerce portal, www.shop.mercedes-benz.co.in, that offers exploration, purchase as well as services required post-ownership.

For Mercedes, e-commerce will not be a direct-to-customer model and the dealer will continue to play an important role, he said. Mercedes will continue to be the wholeseller and there will be no changes in the business model and sales will be routed through dealerships, he said. The e-commerce platform for the used car segment would enable the company better match car availability and buyer demand.