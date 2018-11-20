Menacing Lamborghini Urus ST-X breaks cover! 650 hp super SUV to set racetracks on fire from 2020

If you are still drooling over the Lamborghini Urus, the brand has recently unveiled its race-spec version called the Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept to get you rushing for that box of tissues. The newly unveiled SUV will compete in the brand's one-make championship that is set to begin starting 2020. The new ST-X edition has been developed with inputs from the brand's Squadra Corsa division. The new Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept is 25 percent lighter than the standard model but still weighs close to 1.7 tonnes. As one would normally expect, the new Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept gets changes on the outside and inside to be faster than the standard model.

First, the new Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept gets a green paint finish while the bonnet is made of carbon fibre for weight reduction. The rear spoiler is now bigger and the super SUV comes fitted with a hexagonally shaped race exhaust. The race-spec Lamborghini Urus runs on 21-inch single-nut aluminium alloy wheels that come with grippier Pirelli rubber. The SUV also gets larger air intakes up front for better performance while the large air vents on the hood also make it cool down in a more efficient way.

Powering the beast is the same 4.0-litre, twin turbo V8 engine that powers the standard Urus, generating respective power and torque outputs of 650 hp and 850 Nm. The race-spec Urus also gets multiple FIA approved safety bits such as a fire suppression system, FT3 fuel tank and a steel roll cage.

As already mentioned, the newly unveiled Lamborghini Urus ST-X will compete in the one-make championships on the FIA approved tracks in the Middle East and Europe. The races will involve both circuit and off-road racing in order to do justice to the Urus' capabilities. Just like Ferrari, the 'arrive and drive' system is expected to attract more and more people to drive the Urus ST-X, leading to more sales of Lamborghini vehicles in the end.