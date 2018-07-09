Meet world’s first circular car made out of sugar and weighing just 350 kg!

Speaking about technology and innovation and how rapidly the world is evolving in the world of wheels, now the students from the ecomotive team, TU Eindhoven University of Technology have now developed an electric car that is built using recyclable materials and uses renewable energy in the production process. This electric car is named Noah and is a two-seater fully electric city car. The car has already made its global debut and will soon be making its appearances in many countries across the globe.

NOAH electric car

Noah electric city car's chassis, interiors and body panels are made out of biocomposite with flax being the main component. the Ecomotive team's aim is to have a sustainable production process with recyclability being the key. For this year the matrix of polypropylene has been replaced by a matrix of sugar. This adaption has allowed the biocomposite to be produced with materials that are over 90% sourced from renewable resources. The chassis is built out of a sandwich panel combining the biocomposite with a honeycomb structured core from sugar. The whole panel is made only out of flax and sugar which is now recyclable.

The Noah electric car is called as world's first circular car as it involves circular economy concept during the design process. The car weighs only 350 kilograms making it one of the lightest car in the world. The drivetrain consists of an electric motor that is powered by six modular batteries and a 'smesh gear' transmission. Developers of this car also say that this enables easy battery swapping and the possibility to gradually introduce better battery technology when available. Noah also has a top speed of 100 kmph and a 240 kms of electric range. It is claimed that this electric car will reach an efficiency of 97% during acceleration and even a 100% efficiency at constant speeds.

Noah is a road legal car and soon is expected to get certifications that will enable sales in various countries in Europe. The student team TU/ecomotive says that it has a dream, “To build a car that is sustainable in all its phases of life”. This project started way back in September 2017 and now finally its ready to ply on roads.