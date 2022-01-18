Meet top 5 best-selling SUVs of 2021: Tata Nexon to Hyundai Creta

Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for the year 2021.

The affinity for SUVs in the Indian market is quite high. To encash this increasing demand for SUVs, carmakers have been betting big on this body style. In the calendar year 2021, the Indian market registered high sales for SUVs. To be more specific about which all SUVs topped the charts, we have created a list of the top 5 selling SUVs in the Indian market.

Hyundai Creta

Taking the top spot on this list is the Hyundai Creta with sales of 1.15 lakh units in the year 2021. In the year 2020, Hyundai’s mid-size SUV registered sales of 96,989 units. Thus, posting a growth of 29 per cent.

Currently, the Hyundai Creta is on sale with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. These engines are claimed to deliver a mileage of 16.8 kmpl, 21.4 kmpl, and 16.8 kmpl, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Following the Hyundai Creta is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The sub-4m SUV registered sales of 1.15 lakh units in the year 2021, which is an increment of 39 per cent in comparison to the 83,666 units sold in the year 2020.

The Vitara Brezza is exclusively sold with a 1.5L NA petrol motor that churns out 103 Hp and 138 Nm of rated output. Talking of the ARAI-claimed mileage figures, the Vitara Brezza returns an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl with manual and automatic transmission, respectively.

Tata Nexon

In the year 2021, Nexon took the position of third best-selling SUV with 1,08,577 units sold. The Tata Nexon scored a growth of 122 per cent over the 48,841-unit sales in 2020.

The Nexon is on sale with two engine options – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel. The Nexon’s Revotron turbo-petrol motor returns a mileage of 17.57 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 16.35 kmpl with an AMT, whereas the diesel variants return 21.19 kmpl with the manual transmission and 22.07 kmpl with the AMT box.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV is one of the best-selling models of the company in the Indian market. Well, it registered a sales of 1,08,007 units last year. In the year 2020, this figure stood at 82,428 units. Thus, helping the Venue register a growth of 31 per cent.

The Venue can now be had with a total of 3 engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol, which return a fuel efficiency of 17.52 kmpl, 23.3 kmpl, and 18.27 kmpl, respectively.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos recorded sales of 98,147 units in the year 2021, whereas the sales stood at 96,932 units in the year 2020. Currently, the SUV is available with similar engine options as the Hyundai Creta – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol.

The Seltos returns a mileage of 16.4 kmpl with the 1.5L petrol motor, whereas the 1.4L turbo-petrol motor delivers 16.1 kmpl. The oil burner, however, returns a fuel efficiency of 20.8 kmpl.