Meet the three Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most exclusive Rolls-Royce one can buy and here are three Cullinan Black Badge owners in India.

Owning a Roll-Royce in any part of the world gets one noticed. However, in a country like India, a few elite own Rolls-Royce cars, while even fewer own the nearly Rs 7 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Some people are just not satisfied and go on to own the exclusive few of the already exclusive Roll-Royce.

We are speaking about the Black Badge versions of the Cullinan and in India, only three own the exclusive SUV. Here are the three Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India.

Naseer Khan

A successful businessman from Hyderabad, Naseer Khan is one of the three Roll-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India. The SUV costs approximately Rs 10 crore in India, excluding the long list of customisation options available for the SUV. Naseer Khan, apart from the Cullinan Black Badge, owns several other exotics.

Shahrukh Khan

One cannot speak about Rolls-Royce cars in India without Shahrukh Khan being on the list. As per reports, after the success of his recent movie, Pathaan, the king of Bollywood treated himself to an exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge finished in white. In addition to the Cullinan, Shahrukh Khan also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Mukesh Ambani

The final person on the list is the famous businessman, Mukesh Ambani, who is no stranger to exotic cars. Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge joins four other Cullinans he owns, along with the Phantom and Ghost models in his garage. Mukesh Ambani’s garage also boasts other Italian and European exotics.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

For those who are unaware, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is an exclusive version of the standard Rolls-Royce, finished in black. The SUV features the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo petrol engine but makes 591bhp and 900Nm of torque, which is slightly more power than the standard version.