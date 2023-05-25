Meet the new Aston Martin DB12 — The successor to the DB11, priced at Rs 4.8 crore

The arrival of the DB12 marks Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary and the ‘DB’ nameplate’s 75th anniversary.

Aston Martin has introduced the DB12, the successor to the DB11 in the country, priced at Rs 4.8 crore, ex-showroom India. The new Aston Martin DB12 is called “the world’s first super tourer” by the carmaker and bookings are to begin in June.

Aston Martin DB12: Platform

The new Aston Martin DB12 is based on the same platform as its predecessor but with significant changes. The carmaker claims that the DB12’s chassis is 7 percent stiffer while retaining its grand touring capabilities and its corner-carving abilities.

Aston Martin DB12: Engine specifications

Complementing the chassis is a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4-litre V8, which has been tweaked to make more power compared to the DB11’s V8. The engine now makes 670bhp and 800Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed gearbox, which helps the new DB12 accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 325kmph.

Aston Martin DB12: Interior

Inside, the new Aston Martin DB12 gets a complete makeover and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen replaces the old Mercedes unit, which gets smartphone connectivity, navigation, and other connected car features. The carmaker has retained buttons for most of the critical functions of the car, placed around the new gear lever and the new steering.

The new Aston Martin DB12 will be launched in India around October this year, and when it does, its primary competitors will be the Ferrari Roma and the Bentley Continental GT amongst others.