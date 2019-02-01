Meet the new 245hp Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge: Does 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds!

If the standard Skoda Octavia vRS wasn’t enough for you, the carmaker has introduced the new special edition trim level of the Octavia vRS, christened Octavia vRS Challenge. With the new performance upgrades, the vRS Challenge becomes the most potent, top-of-the-range Octavia vRS till date.

The car comes with a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine as standard which puts out close to 245hp of maximum power and 273lb ft (370Nm) of peak torque. The engine comes mated to 6-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. And the power is transferred to the front wheels via a VAQ 'diff'. Also, its chassis gets DCC damping or Damping Chassis Control which uses electrically regulated dampers and steering which enhances handling characteristics, while the limited-slip differential helps with more grip on the corners. All the performance upgrades push the car at the 0-100kmph sprint run in not more than 6.6 seconds.

Also read: Brand-new Maruti Suzuki Alto launching next year: New platform and new design!

In terms of exteriors, it is distinguished by its new 19-inch black alloy wheels, black trim, door mirrors and vRS badging, and a new sportier exhaust. While on the insides, the car gets heated Alcantara sport seats with vRS badging, keyless entry start/entry, colour trip computer featuring a lap timer. While its other features such as Amundsen sat nav, integrated Wi-Fi, an eight-inch touchscreen, LED interior pack and a vRS badged multi-function leather steering wheel is shared with the std. vRS.

The Indian car market has been a sucker for the Skoda Octavia RS models, all the initial 300 units which were launched Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in September 2017, were sold out in no time, along with the rest 200 additional units which were later imported. It is possible that the car may make it to the Indian market but no official statements have been released as of yet.