Meet the Inkas Sentry MPV: An MPV designed for comfort, that can withstand 50mm bullets!

Has your search for a Multi-purpose vehicle led you to cars that were just too prone to artillery fire and landmines? Well, look no further the Inkas Sentry MPV is here to meet all your war-lord needs. Now if you have been following military vehicles closely, you're likely to remember the Inkas Sentry APC that spawned this unique MPV. Its sibling albeit with an MPV badge is no less intimidating. Now according to Inkas, the MPV has been designed to create a mix of flexibility and customization with utmost protection and passenger comfort inside an armoured vehicle. Not words that one would use to describe an armoured ute, although if that’s how Inkas thinks they want to market it, we wouldn’t disagree.

The Inkas is not low on practicality either, seating four to six people with several seat configurations on offer. What separates the MPV from the APC SUV, is the fact that it is much lighter and much more manoeuvrable. And aside from warlord ferrying large amounts of contraband, the Inkas will be appealing to emergency first responders like law enforcement, SWAT, and border control agencies.

Moreover, the Inkas pick-up truck also features a pickup-truck-like rear bed on its latest model. This is beneficial if the vehicle will be used as a transport of goods, or anything that can fit the relatively small cargo bed. Now speaking of armour, the Inkas MPV features BR7 level armour level, which means that it can withstand 51 mm rounds of full metal jacket fire. You know just in case. Not that it is any less intimidating to look at 5766 mm in length, 2489 mm in width, 2464 mm high and it has 500 mm of ground clearance. Powering this behemoth MPV’s is an equally massive 8-cylinder 6.7L turbodiesel engine, connected to a six-speed automatic gearbox. It can produce 390 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque.