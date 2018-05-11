Meet the crazy Teslonda: Old Honda Accord with Tesla motor and 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds!

What happens when you take a 1981 Honda Accord and cross-breed it with a Tesla? Most people with even the slightest semblance of sanity will point out that they have better things to do with their time than answer a cockamamie question like this. Although somewhere in the US, a man would have emerged from under the hood of his roughly 536 horsepower Frankencar with the answer, he calls it the Teslonda. It's silent, and its primary control centre is an iPad (that’s been remapped using a Raspberry Pi circuit loader) and it can get from 0-100 in 2.7 seconds. And while it's still a work in progress, he wants to turn it into his daily driver.

The insanely gifted person who oversaw this cross-generational transplant goes by the name of Jim Belosic, and no matter how strange this may sound, his dreams of building a retro-electric crossover car started with a Nissan Leaf. In an interview with Jalopnik, Jim mentions it is the “least impressive electric you can buy,” but he saw tremendous potential in it thanks to its instant delivery of torque. His dream build started when he stumbled upon, a 414 kW Tesla Model S P85 motor and inverter in salvage from HSR Motors. The next task was to find somewhere to fit it, and the car he chose was a 1981 Honda Accord, the first car that he ever purchased, although not the same car used in this build.

He chose the Accord to restore it since it reminded him of his own first car, another 81’ Honda Accord. While the Teslonda gets most of its part from a Model S, the rest are bits from other cars, depending on what fits the Tiny Honda’s frame. Like the 200 kg battery, which was salvaged from a Chevy Volt. This allows the Teslonda to actually go almost 110 kms on a single which is considerably more than the 70 kms that the (heavier) Volt can do on a single charge. Jim hasn’t left out the convenience features either as there are heated seats from an Audi A4, an air conditioner and even a 5.1 channel music system.

Since the car is not finished yet, full details are still awaited. Nonetheless, the Teslonda certainly is a unique custom job and we’ll keep an eye out for new developments so watch this space for more on this crazy car.

Image Source: Jalopnik, Speedhunters