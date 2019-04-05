Meet Sneha Sharma: 2019 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley’s lead car driver is a professional racer and a pilot

Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) is hard at work to finish all preparation before the 2019 Women's Rally to the Valley is flagged off on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, we're exploring people who would act as inspirational lighthouses and Sneha Sharma most certainly is a bright one to look up to. A racing driver and a flight commander by profession, Sneha's car will be the first to roll off from the start line on Sunday.

So, there was no way we would let Sneha leave the briefing venue without a conversation with us. She's got to have interesting stories from her initial racing days that we'd want to hear. And she did.

Sneha has never been in the slow lane. She tells us she was fast on her racing bicycle before moving on to a motorcycle, on which she blast past local boys who thought they could 'obviously' be faster than a girl. She then moved on to karting, which Sneha says was very exhilarating for her, especially because she clocked in the best lap time that day. There's been no looking back for Sneha since.

But it doesn't come easy. It easier to chart her racing timeline in black and white today, but Sneha elaborates that her parents didn't want her to take racing up as a profession for it is a dangerous sport. She tells us that she would sneak out – hiding her helmet – spending her pocket money – to head to a karting track where she learned from mechanics about acceleration, braking, steering control. So, we'll say a little rebellion never hurts.

With sponsor backing from JK Tyres and Indigo Airlines, Sneha Sharma flies the Airbus A320 half the month and races the other half. She's been racing since she was 16. She started off with MRF National Karting Championship, before moving on to cars with JK Tyre National Racing Championship. She's raced in Volkswagen Vento Cup, Toyota Etios Cup and was titled India's fastest female racer in Mercedes Young Star Driver programme.

Sneha Sharma has good things to say about WIAA holding an all-women car rally and especially applauds that fact that this year it is an all-women crew handling the event in its entirety. When asked if she'd have one thing to say about promoting women in motorsports in India, what would it be?

She had an answer that reflects her beliefs. “Don't pick a profession made for a woman, pick one that you like and make your own place it,” she says. Sneha hopes to inspire and encourage other women with her life which includes flying an airplane and driving a racecar. Even better, she continues to say that it isn't about encouraging women into motorsports – they know they have the potential, they just need to break from the suppressors.