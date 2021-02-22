Meet Jimmy, he’s living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here’s what it takes

Living ina Tesla Model 3 | The very first video is about Jimmy taking delivery of his new Model 3 and then, after talking about colour or wrap for his car, the preparation for the Tesla van life begins.

By:Updated: Feb 22, 2021 1:42 PM

There are several video and text results if you search for ‘living with a Tesla’ which give a detailed account of what all the car offers and what it takes to maintain it. There is, however, another trend that caught our attention – ‘living in a Tesla’. There was news about a former Tesla employee quitting his job to live in his Tesla Model X in 2018 and headlines suggest that he loved it. This is perhaps a whole new and modern version of the concept of ‘van life’, which also attracted Jimmy who now is now living in his Tesla Model 3 in Canada.

Jimmy will be spending a year living in the Model 3 and is also documenting his adventures through a series of videos on his YouTube channel called TSLA420. Now, we’re not sure if the name has anything to do with Tesla boss Elon Musk partaking in any weed-smoking shenanigans, but we’ll be watching out for content on it.

Also read: Tesla’s India entry confirmed in 2021: Model 3 electric car first to kickstart sales

The very first video is about Jimmy taking delivery of his new Model 3 and then, after talking about colour or wrap for his car, the preparation for the Tesla van life begins. The first and seemingly very important thing to do is to install a roof box, there is after all going to a lot of stuff needed if Jimmy is going to live in the car for 365 days.

He then goes on to detail all that he’s carrying with him in the car and other preparations that also include a haircut. It was only about a week ago when Jimmy lets viewers witness him spending his first night in the car. We’re pasting that video here and you could also check his channel out or follow him on Twitter (@ohjimme) for more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Okinawa Dual electric scooter video review: Top speed, range, price, features and more!

Okinawa Dual electric scooter video review: Top speed, range, price, features and more!

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!