Meet India’s first electric hypercar Vazirani Shul: Inspired by Lord Shiva & his Trishul

India hasn't really been on the map when it comes automotive advancement in the field of supercar or hypercar performance, however, now Vazirani has given us something to talk about. Vazirani Shul was showcased first at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and by golly does it look like it means business. The all-new turbine-electric hypercar's design complements the unique powertrain. The car was presented at Goodwood with Michelin tyres, is ultra-lightweight and utilises a revolutionary Jet Turbine Electric powertrain with a carbon-fibre body around it.

Besides the Shul, Michelin also played host to a number of product debuts on both its main commercial stand and in the Michelin Supercar Paddock, from Apollo (IE), Aston Martin (V12 Vantage V600 and Cygnet V8), Brabham (BT62), Lotus (Exige GT430), Noble (M500), Singer (DLS), Toyota (Supra A90 Concept), W Motors (Fenyr Supersport), and many more across the Goodwood Festival of Speed weekend.

(Photo: Zigwheels)

Vazirani Shul is all set to make its gaming debut in the new Gran Turismo soon, according to a Zigwheels report. What's even better is that Vazirani has many international brands as its parts and technology supplier. The Shul's tyres have been designed exclusively by Micheline and Force India Formula 1 team provided with some inputs for its aerodynamic finesse.

Four individual motors power the Vazirani Shul's electric four-wheel-drive system. The power comes from a turbine engine that can run on petrol or methanol and supplies electricity to the batteries. There aren't many details known about the Shul yet.

(Photo: Zigwheels)

Lord Shiva is responsible for Vazirani Shul's sleek design with a bonnet with 'Trishul' like lines and the headlamps feature three vertical lines as well portraying Shiva's forehead. There is no information on what will the Shul's cabin look like, but we're certain it will be as drool-worthy as the car is.

In Photos: 12,300 cc, 5,000 HP! Meet Devel Sixteen, the hypercar born to give Bugatti and Hennessey nightmares

There is so far no word on when can we expect the Vazirani Shul to come to life, but most certainly the wait won't be short of 2021. So far, the Shul is a gorgeous life-size model of the real deal on paper.