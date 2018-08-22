Meet Eolo: Columbia’s only home-grown car is a wind-powered electric vehicle

The global automotive industry is pushing for development for cars that emit less to no harmful emissions, that use alternative fuel or regenerative tech that also brings the cost of operating the vehicle down to a minimal. This is where electric cars come in. Among several innovations, there have been those that are powered by solar energy or feature regenerative braking (generating energy every time brakes are applied). One of these innovations is the Eolo, Columbia's only homegrown car. It uses a new and efficient system that uses wind energy to charge its batteries. The name comes from the fact that it is the first 'eolic' car ever, meaning that it is powered by wind.

Industrial Corporation Minuto de Dios' Javier Roldán, the inventor of the system, along with project Eolo designers developed the first prototype of the electric car that recharges with wind energy. The system is based on the simple principle of a spinning wind turbine that charges the batteries which power the wheels.

The turbines up front the Eolo spin when the car is in motion and charge the batteries. The system is highly cost-effective and, the project owners claim the car delivers 100 km of range and a top speed of 100 km/h.

The turbines apparently add 10% to the car's range and it can be charged via a standard plug socket overnight. The turbine mechanism has been patented by the company, but we're not sure if such giant intakes up front capable of swallowing cats and dogs comply with legislation.

While the technology is crude in its current format and will perhaps take a long time to be able to pose a genuine threat to the likes of Tesla, but it is definitely a chapter in electric car development worth noticing.