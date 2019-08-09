Mean and aggressive 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 revealed in sketches

Hyundai has recently revealed the India-spec, next-generation iteration of its compact hatchback Grand i10. To be called as the Grand i10 Nios, it will sit above the current generation Grand i10 in Hyundai's product portfolio. The company has confirmed that it is going to launch this car in India on August 20th this year. For Hyundai, the Grand i10 is a global model and it also retails it in select European markets as well. The Euro-spec version of this hatchback will make its debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show this year. Ahead of its unveiling, Hyundai has released the official sketches of the same.

The European-spec Hyundai Grand i10 will be slightly different than the India-spec version, something which becomes quite apparent with the help of these sketches. Though the aesthetics are quite identical to the Grand i10 Nios, the sketches reveal a meaner and aggressive-looking front end of this hatchback. Of course, in the final production iteration, the design will be toned down a bit. Just like the India-spec version, the Euro-spec also comes with a wide cascading grille up-front and is flanked by similar sweptback headlamps. The front bumper, however, is going to feature a slightly different air-intake design. Here too, the hatchback comes with a floating roof design. The Euro-spec Grand i10 might also come with a different set of alloy wheels.

Though Hyundai has not revealed the interiors of the Euro-spec Grand i10, they are likely to remain the same as the India-spec version. That said, they could feature a slightly different colour scheme. In terms of features, both the counterparts will stand shoulder to shoulder. However, the Euro-spec version is going to come with additional safety features.

The India-spec, next-generation Hyundai Grand i10 is going to come with the same engine line-up as before. However, the same will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The Euro-spec Grand i10 currently will also continue with its exiting engine line-up, full details of which will be revealed when the car makes its debut this September.