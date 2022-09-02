McLaren to make India debut in October

After announcing its India entry a few weeks ago, McLaren India will officially start operations in October this year, with its first dealership in Mumbai.

McLaren has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official dealership in Mumbai, which will operate under the name McLaren Mumbai. The dealership will offer sales, service, and aftersales for every McLaren model.

Speaking about McLaren models, the carmaker will officially sell the Artura Hybrid, McLaren GT, the McLaren 720S Coupe and Spider, and the 765LT Coupe and Spider. The carmaker’s official India entry comes as a sigh of relief for the handful of customers who own McLarens currently, which were all direct imports.

McLaren’s Indian operations will mark the carmaker’s 41st global territory and will also strengthen the carmaker’s Asia Pacific region’s presence.

McLaren’s India plans have not been a smooth one though, as the carmaker tried to enter India in 2012 when the carmaker launched the MP4-12C convertible, and a few years later, McLaren announced the same but plans never worked out. However, this time around, there are no hurdles.

When McLaren made its official announcement a few weeks earlier, Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said, India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar.”