McLaren to enter India as prices to be announced next week: Report

Reports suggest that McLaren will open its first dealership in Mumbai, India and has partnered with Infinity Cars who hold the right to Lamborghini as well.

McLaren Automotive, the division responsible for some of its revered road cars is said to officially arrive in India. A report on Team-BHP cites its source from Instagram which suggest that the supercar maker could announce its India plans and model prices next week. It is reported that McLaren will expand its footprint to the Indian market with one dealership. The location is said to be in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Reports suggest that Infinity Cars will hold the rights to the super and hypercars from McLaren Automotive.

Infinity Cars currently has a strong supercar dealership portfolio with Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, Ducati, Rolls Royce, BMW and Mini. It is possible that Infinity Cars could drop the Aston Martin brand in favour of McLaren. McLaren is reported to only open a single dealership in the market due to lack of volume.

Manoj Lulla, Founder of the Madras Exotic Car Club and owner of multiple supercars, posted an image on his personal Instagram from the McLaren Technical Centre in Woking, UK. The post caption claims that McLaren will enter the market and prices of the models will be announced as soon as next week.

Additionally, the McLaren official website configurator advertises the option for “India” spec if you wish to configure the McLaren 720S model.

McLaren 720S Configurator on the official website shows the “India Spec” model.

McLaren’s range is classified into four categories — GT, Sports Series, Super Series and Ultimate Series. The GT range includes the McLaren GT. The Sports Series is the most expansive of the range as it includes the 540C, 570GT, 570S, 570S Spider, 600LT and 600LT Spider. The Super Series consists of the 720S, 720S Spider and the 765LT. But the creme de le creme Ultimate Series comprises the McLaren Senna, Senna GTR, Speedtail and the Elva Speedster.

McLaren is a direct rival to Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche and the higher-spec Mercedes-AMG sportscars from the GT family in the Indian market. However, we wait for an official word from McLaren and Infinity Cars for the brand’s arrival.

