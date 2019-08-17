McLaren teases new road-legal track-focussed Ultimate Series roadster: Lightest McLaren ever to be built

An all-new Ultimate Series McLaren supercar will be announced by CEO, Mike Flewitt this weekend during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Concours. The as-yet-unnamed model is a two-seat, open cockpit roadster that will be the latest offering in McLaren’s range-topping Ultimate series lineage of supercars that includes the P1TM, Senna and Speedtail.

Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being a road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering a combination of road-focused driving pleasure and a sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.

Classical roadster proportions with elegant sweeping lines and a low-profile all reflect the car’s focus on track-driving. McLaren says that it's been designed more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize McLaren’s trademark carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna.

“At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track. Our two current ultimate series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels.” Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive

Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna (£750,000, approximately Rs 6.48 crore) and Speedtail (£2.1 million, approximately Rs 18.15 crore) models. The company will be taking expressions of interest from current customers at the Pebble Beach Concours over the course of this weekend.