McLaren Speedtail unveiled: Over 400 km/h top speed in this three-seat ‘Hyper GT’!

McLaren has just taken the wraps off what looks like the most streamlined, extremely chiselled for improved aerodynamics and is designed specifically for high speeds. Welcome the fastest McLaren ever built - McLaren Speedtail, which is the first 'Hyper-GT' from the British car manufacturer. It gets McLaren F1's central driving position with two additional passengers seats on the sides. McLaren says the Speedtail can achieve a top speed of 403 km/h. The Speedtail will be extremely rare as only 106 examples will be built. McLaren Speedtail was recently revealed to future owners and McLaren customers at a private event in London.

Interestingly, if you are planning to buy a Speedtail now - you simply can't. All of the 106 McLaren Speedtail hyper GT cars have been bought by the mighty rich at £1.75 million (approximately Rs 16.49 crore) each plus taxes.

The Speedtail is powered by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that delivers a combined 1,035 hp for acceleration of 0-300 km/h in 12.8 seconds. It features a Velocity mode that optimises the powertrain and active aerodynamics to achieve maximum speed and can also lower the Speedtail by 35mm.

McLaren Speedtail rides on bespoke P-ZERO tyres developed with McLaren technology partner, Pirelli. It gets carbon-fibre, front-wheel static aero-covers, retractable digital rear-view cameras in lieu of mirrors, and patented active rear ailerons.

McLaren has given the Speedtail a new level of technical luxury on the inside that includes electrochromic glass that darkens the top of the windscreen at the touch of a button, removing the need for sun visors.

The British manufacturer has introduced new bespoke customisation for the Speedtail. It includes interwoven carbon titanium deposition materials and digitally embossed, full-aniline and lightweight leathers.