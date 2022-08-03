McLaren partners Athletic Propulsion for HySpeed luxury footwear

The ‘APL | McLaren HySpeed’ sneakers are available for both men and women and cost of each pair is $450 (Rs 35,460). These are available in five colours inspired by the Mclaren’s colour palette.

Supercar makers, McLaren Automotive has inked partnership with Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), the athletic footwear brand, to develop luxury footwear. The first offering will be the limited edition ‘APL | McLaren HySpeed’ sneakers, inspired by the McLaren’s iconic supercars.

The ‘APL | McLaren HySpeed’ sneakers are available for both men and women and cost of each pair is $450 (Rs 35,460). These are available in five colours inspired by the Mclaren’s colour palette. APL claimed that the USP of these shoes is their patented technology called Load’ N Launch which allows instant increase and vertical leap.

Additionally, the advanced mesh upper wraps around the midsection and toe box of the sneakers. The midsole comprises APL’s FutureFoam technology, designed after McLaren’s Senna car seats, connecting the front and rear soles with a single, carbon fibre plate.

The featured colour of the sneakers is Energy Green with contrasting metallic silver outsole and backstay detail. Additionally, McLaren Orange, Rose Dust, all-white and black/white ombre colour options are available. Branding appears via logo decals placed on the tongue, insole and bottom of the outsole.

Speaking about the partnership and the product offerings, Goran Ozbolt, Acting Design Director, McLaren Automotive said, “It perfectly embodies both our own McLaren and APL’s DNA and design philosophy. APL has developed new technologies specifically for this shoe – inspired by our ground-breaking work using lightweight materials – which also maximises the wearer’s comfort and experience.”

He also said, From original sketch to retail product launch, there have been three unique midsole iterations with proprietary compounds developed, multiple brand-new upper constructions using a wide variety of materials, and over 50 colourways sampled. The APL | McLaren HySpeed is truly an exercise in design and engineering excellence that was created through pushing the limits of what is possible in footwear.

The new sneaker can be purchased on the APL website or at its flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles apart from select retailers.