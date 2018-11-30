McLaren OnePlus 6T, the hypercar of mobile phones: 10GB RAM but will McLaren owners buy it?

We know we are an automotive website, and we usually stick to our guns on that front, until of course, something pops up on the radar that's so cool that we can’t miss it. To that end, One Plus has announced a new special edition of the OnePlus 6T that they are calling the Mclaren Edition. Unlike the other special edition smartphones on the market, the Salute to Speed Mclaren variant will come with a strong 10 GB of RAM, backed with 256 GB of internal storage. Mclaren association with speed has inspired more ram and therein speed of the smartphone.

Interestingly, the smartphone maker has roped in Mclaren to help with the design of the smartphone, with a launch scheduled globally for December 11, 2018. Followed by a special launch in Mumbai, India on December 12, 2018. The OnePlus 6T Mclaren edition will launch first in Woking, London before a launch in India. Infact, the OnePlus 6T Mclaren edition will be the first smartphone in the world with 10GB Ram on board, although expect the rest of the technical specs are likely to remain the same. For those Mclaren fan-boys in the house, the Mclaren edition is one of those rare times there’s merchandise so good that you can’t help but want one! Although that is strictly speaking as a fanboy, we still think it might be a little unlikely that the smartphone will find itself in the hands of any Mclaren owners anytime soon!

The India launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India on December 12 at Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai, India. The launch is scheduled to take place at 6 PM IST. It is likely that the special edition would be available in extremely limited numbers. Also expect a Mclaren logo on the back panel for extra mojo and street cred, with a custom Mclaren theme to boot! As for the price, one can expect to pay a decent premium for the phone once it is launched, but the added specs and bragging rights should make it worth it!