McLaren boss hints India entry: Says SUVs don’t fit the brand!

McLaren, the famous British sports car maker might soon make its way to the Indian market. As reported by Reuters, Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO, told a gathering of reporters in reporters on Detroit that the brand is looking for sales expansion in Asia. As the sales for the brand has started to show signs of strain on the back of the rising uncertainty over Brexit, demand in the United States as well as Asian countries, outside of China remains strong. “We need to put more cars into Asia,” Flewitt said. He further added that “The next big ones are India and Russia. We’re not in either and probably should be.” McLaren is already planning to open dealerships in Vietnam and the Philippines.

In the year 2018, McLaren sold 4,800 cars. The company is expecting a slightly lower number from the current year. McLaren is going to introduce a new hybrid sports car which will be underpinned by new a platform. This will be part of the brand's expansion plans.

McLaren's competitors which include the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Ferrari, are going the SUV way, in sync with the market demand. However, do not expect McLaren to follow suit as that is not what the brand has in mind going into the future. “We couldn’t afford to do it (launch an SUV),” Flewitt said, adding, “it just doesn’t fit the brand.”

McLaren is working towards increasing its production capacity with by 2024 and aims at reaching the mark of 6,000 unit sales by the said period.

Source: Reuters