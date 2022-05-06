McLaren debuts in Genesis Collection in Metaverse with MSO Lab featuring P1 hyper car

McLaren steps into the world of NFTs with the Genesis Collection, comprising of their iconic hybrid sports car – P1 and P1 GTR.

From making breathtakingly beautiful supercars to winning races in F1, British luxury hyper car maker McLaren Automotive has made waves in a lot of areas. Next on their target is the metaverse and the company has revealed their first set of NFTs for MSO Lab. McLaren is calling it the Genesis Collection and the assets have been inspired by the iconic P1 supercar and its track-only sibling P1 GTR.

These NFTs are limited in number and are invitation-only mint. Since the McLaren P1 was launched in the year 2012, only 2012 NFTs will go on sale. Out of these, 14 skins will be awarded to MSO Lab honourary members which include luminaries from the worlds of arts, fashion and crypto. The remaining 1,998 NFTs will be available to buy from McLaren’s marketplace. It will be a fully randomised mint with each NFT priced at 0.5ETH.

Each buyer will receive their NFT as a 1:1 render of a front three-quarters view of their P1 or P1 GTR accompanied by a 1:1 animation featuring the unique treatment and treatment credentials. On top of this, every customer will also receive a 9:16 render of the rear shot of their vehicle and membership of the new MSO Lab by McLaren digital community.

The Genesis Collection will drop at 14:00BST on May 11 giving the opportunity for priority access for McLaren owners and other specially-invited individuals. The remaining NFTs will be up for grabs for a select group of invited wider NFT communities after 48 hours.

The Genesis Collection drop will be comprised of five tiers with eight unique traits which are:-

LAB Studio: P1, Treatment: level one paint and pinstripe. Limited to only 1,000

LAB Studio+: P1, Treatment: level two paint, more detailed pinstriping and fades. Limited to only 893

LAB Works: P1 GTR, Treatment: MSO LAB livery in colour combinations. Limited to only 100

LAB Honorary of P1 or P1 GTR not available for purchase and to be gifted to select members of the McLaren community

LAB Icons, P1 & P1 GTR, bespoke. Limited to only five, each with a unique McLaren design.

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive said, “It is entirely fitting that our P1TM, the world’s first hybrid hypercar that we launched, should be the inspiration behind McLaren’s first Genesis Collection from MSO Lab that we unveiled today. This invite-only, ultra-limited, randomised mint comprises five MSO Lab tiers and, when it goes on sale on the McLaren marketplace soon, will be limited to only 2, 012 NFTs in recognition of the year the P1TM was unveiled. Each buyer will also become a member of the MSO Lab digital community which will continue will push the boundaries of access and experience.”