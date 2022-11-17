McLaren Automotive launches India operations with its first showroom in Mumbai

The brand new McLaren Mumbai, represented by Infinity Cars, will manage the first official McLaren showroom in India.

McLaren Automotive launches its operations in India, a key market in augmenting its foothold in Asia Pacific. The first McLaren India showroom is situated in Mumbai. McLaren had earlier revealed its plans for its Indian operations, and it has now commenced.

McLaren Mumbai unveiled the new 765LT Spider, the only 765LT ever made. The model delivers maximum engagement, performance, and sharp handling. With 754 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, it takes 11 seconds to open and stow the single-piece electric retractable hard top.

McLaren’s range of supercars is known for their personalisation, high technology and super lightweight engineering, combined with cutting-edge design and innovation to deliver breath-taking experiences. They are designed at the McLaren Technology Centre and are hand-built at the McLaren Production Centre, in Woking, Surrey, south of London.

Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, said, “We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breadth of our model range to customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars.”

The brand new McLaren Mumbai, represented by Infinity Cars, will manage the first official McLaren showroom in India. This showroom facility is backed by a dedicated service centre operated by a team of McLaren-trained engineers. The new service centre will focus on providing customer experience to support McLaren’s long-term growth in the Indian market.

Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai, said, “We are honoured to commence our journey as McLaren Mumbai and have it in our offering. We are confident that we can deliver McLaren’s engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Our vanguard showroom is now open for business.”

The supercar manufacturer will offer models including the McLaren GT and the marque’s first-ever high-performance hybrid, the Artura. The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider.