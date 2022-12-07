McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins launch Px8 McLaren edition headphone

The Px8 McLaren Edition wireless headphones will be available from December 7 on Bowers & Wilkins website, while each one of them is having a price tag of Rs 65,939 ($799).

The McLaren Edition of Bowers & Wilkins’ new flagship wireless headphone, the Px8, has been launched in conjunction with luxury British supercar maker McLaren Automotive.

The Px8 McLaren Edition wireless headphones will be available from December 7 on Bowers & Wilkins website, while each one of them is having a price tag of Rs 65,939 ($799).

Created to celebrate the automaker’s partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, dating back to 2015, as well as the Artura supercar on which the two companies collaborated to give it a high-end audio.

George Biggs, McLaren’s chief sales and marketing officer said, “We are delighted to unveil the Px8 McLaren Edition, which builds on the award-winning and long-standing collaboration between McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins, with the new headphones, the immersive audio experience that all receive in our supercars can now go beyond the road.”

The Px8 McLaren Edition features noise cancellation, with six high-performance microphones, and Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology for the best sound quality possible. USB-C and 3.5mm analogue cable connections are supported, and both cables are included with the package, whose case matches the product.

Finished in Galvanic Gray, with Papaya Orange highlights, with the latter inspired by Bruce McLaren’s early racers.

Previously Bowers & Wilkins has worked closely with the British car maker’s design and engineering team to create the audio system equipped in McLaren’s first series production hybrid supercar – the McLaren Artura.