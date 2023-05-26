McLaren Artura launched in India: Prices start at Rs 5.10 crore

The all-new McLaren Artura has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.10 crore, ex-showroom. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 330 kmph.

McLaren Automotive has introduced its first-ever series-production high-performance hybrid supercar, the Artura, in the Indian market. The all-new McLaren Artura has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.10 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and it will be retailed via the company’s exclusive Mumbai dealership.

McLaren Artura: Engine and gearbox

Powering the McLaren Artura is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with an electric motor and a 7.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack. This powertrain develops 671 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. McLaren’s Artura is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.

McLaren Artura: Design and features

The Artura carries forward the McLaren DNA and resembles other models of this British car manufacturer. It is the first product to be based on the company’s new McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) with superformed aluminum body. On the inside, the McLaren Artura gets a vertically-mounted 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

McLaren Artura: Price and competition

The all-new McLaren Artura has been launched in India at Rs 5.10 crore, ex-showroom (without taxes and customisation options. Being a McLaren product, there are a host of customisations available for both exterior and interior bits. The Artura will take on the likes of the Maserati MC20, Ferrari 296 GTB, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said, “We are thrilled to bring the all-new McLaren Artura to India, offering our customers the latest in automotive technology and design. Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience.”

