McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

The brand new McLaren hybrid supercar claims ferocious acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds; 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds; and 0-300 km/h in 21.5 seconds

By:February 18, 2021 4:50 PM

The all-new McLaren Artura has been revealed as the company’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar. It is the first model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which the company states, has been uniquely optimised for HPH powertrains and was built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region.

The Artura boasts a lightweight body featuring superformed aluminium and carbon fibre. McLaren say that their ‘form follows function’ design philosophy gives its a ‘shrink-wrapped’ pure and functional look. The supercar also claims a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS/tonne (at the lightest dry weight of 1,395 kg).

The car is, in fact, the lightest in its class with a kerb weight (DIN) of just 1,498 kg. The powertrain comprises an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with an e-motor and energy-dense battery pack, producing combined outputs of 671 bhp and 720 Nm.

Also read: 6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

The brand new McLaren supercar claims ferocious acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds; 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds; and 0-300 km/h in 21.5 seconds. The Artura is also the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced and the 7.4kWh battery supports 30 km of electric-only range. It gets an all-new lightweight eight-speed transmission integrated with McLaren’s first electronic-differential.

The interior is completely new with all key controls accessible with hands on the wheel; a new 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system enabling configuration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and smartphone mirroring. It also gets the ease of Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, integrated stolen vehicle tracking (in certain markets) and future upgrades. McLaren Artura will be made available with a five-year vehicle warranty; six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty.

