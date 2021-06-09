McLaren arrives in India with three supercars: Prices to start from 3.7 crore

Reports suggest that McLaren has entered India with three supercars. Prices will start from above Rs 3.7 crore for the GT and 720S model, more models are expected to arrive as well.

Last week, we had reported that McLaren Automotive was in talks with Indian luxury car retailer, Infinity Cars to enter the Indian market. Reports now say that the British automaker has arrived in India with three of its supercars – the McLaren GT, the 720S and the 720S Spider and prices start from Rs 3.7 crore for the GT, while the 720S would cost over Rs 4.6 crore with its convertible ‘Spider’ model requiring customers to shell out an additional Rs 40 lakh on top. McLaren is said to open one single dealership in India, with Infinity Cars hosting them in Mumbai. While the official McLaren Automotive website does not currently mention India as a part of its retail network, the configurator does show the option for India, which was added recently.

McLaren uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine in various performance specs for its range of cars. Among the models reportedly being launched in India is the entry-level McLaren GT. The motor in the GT is tuned to generate 620hp and 630Nm of torque. It can do 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. It directly rivals the likes of the Aston Martin DB11, Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Ferrari Roma.

While the 720S and the 720S Spider gets the same engine tuned to (as the name suggests) 720hp and 770Nm of torque. Both the 720S and Spider can do 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of just over 340 km/h. The McLaren 720S model range is designed to compete against the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

We reached out to McLaren for confirmation regarding the matter. We will update the article when we have an official word from the manufacturer. In the meantime, have a go on configuring your McLaren GT or 720S on the McLaren Automotive website to tailor one to your liking.

