McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins announce multi-year partnership

Luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive and audio brand Bowers & Wilkins have announced a long-term multi-year partnership that makes Bowers & Wilkins McLaren’s official audio partner.

The partnership will be responsible for the development of the high-performance audio systems found in the marque’s supercars and hypercars. The collaboration is claimed to be built on firm technical foundations andBowers & Wilkins has worked closely with McLaren’s design and engineering teams to create and optimise the audio system found in the company’s supercars.

Since the brands started working together, notable integration landmarks have included the famous yellow Aramid Fibre cones, Rohacell subwoofers, Diamond dome tweeters, dual-opposed subwoofers and recently the proprietary Continuum® cone. All are proven high-performance hi-fi loudspeaker technologies that add to the overall supercar experience.

The collaboration has already been recognised, with two iF design awards for the system integrations of Bowers & Wilkins in both McLaren’s Speedtail and GT models received shortly after their introduction.

As per the brands, the partnership has expanded beyond traditional automotive applications for drive unit installation. Pioneering advances include subwoofers being integrated into McLaren’s innovative, in-house designed and manufactured McLaren carbon lightweight architecture carbon fibre monocoque, ensuring a stiff – and therefore inert – mounting surface, which enables better sound.

As part of the new partnership, Bowers & Wilkins branding will appear prominently on McLaren Automotive’s Partner roster and the two companies have pledged to explore exciting new portable and home audio collaborations together.

McLaren’s latest supercars feature the very latest speaker technologies which have been developed in Southwater.

“McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins were both founded by similarly minded technical visionaries who always pushed the boundaries of what is possible to create innovative products and experiences. We are, therefore, delighted to be announcing our partnership which builds on the award-winning technical collaboration between our two companies and I’m looking forward to exploring what exciting innovations and products our shared values will create next, ” said Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive