McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils ‘Albert’ Speedtail

McLaren Special Operations unveils the bespoke 'Albert' Speedtail, a commission by the American retailer, McLaren Beverly Hills. The model pays tribute to the first Speedtail attribute testing vehicle from 2018.

Aug 05, 2021
mclaren special operations albert speedtail

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils a bespoke model, to pay tribute to the first Speedtail attribute testing vehicle from 2018, called ‘Albert’ Speedtail. The model is a commission by the McLaren North American dealer, McLaren Beverly Hills. The Albert was named so, after the 1992 McLaren F1 test mules, which were named after the Albert Drive premises.

The prototype proves the concept of the Speedtail’s central seat driving position, and the ‘Albert’ prototype was the first Speedtail to be driven on public roads. The car originally used front panels from a McLaren 720S. The exterior shade is available in two colours, Magnesium Silver – the colour that the F1 road car was first shown in at the 1992 Monaco Grand Prix – and Ueno Grey, the colour of the F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995.

mclaren special operations albert speedtailThe Albert is named after the 1992 McLaren F1 test mules

The painting, which was a six-week process, required the car to be disassembled to ensure complete accuracy and flawless finish. After the first coat of paint, the body panels were treated and assembled to ensure perfect alignment, after which the final clear coat was applied. The ‘Albert’ Speedtail will make its public debut at a luxury car and coffee event hosted by O’Gara Beverly Hills called the Sunset GT. The event will be hosted on August 8, 2021, in Sunset Plaza, Los Angeles, USA.

Ansar Ali, the Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations said, “The name ‘Albert’ has a special resonance with MSO, as we are the custodians of the McLaren F1 and are based at the Albert Drive premises that McLaren Cars occupied in the 1990s. The Speedtail experience has been an exciting journey for our customers, from visualising their imaginations to realising these inspirations and sharing their delight when unveiling the finished product. ‘Albert’ brings this project to a conclusion and we are thrilled to finish on a high note.”

