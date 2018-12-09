McLaren 720S Spider: Convertible supercar with 325 km/h to rival Ferrari 488 Spider

McLaren has expanded its Super Series with the new 720S Spider under the £1.2 billion Track25 business plan. The British car manufacturer says that the new 720S Spider will be the most accomplished convertible supercar in its product range yet. Like all McLaren cars, the new 720S Spider has a carbon fibre structure at its core, which in this case is a Monocage II-Smw based on the Coupé ’s Monocage II. Overall, the new 720S Spider is just 49 kg – or less than 4% - heavier than the 720S Coupé. However, a dry weight of 1,332 kg means the 720S Spider is the lightest car in its competitive set, at 88 kg less than the 1,420 kg dry weight of its closest rival.

Competing with the likes of Ferrari 488 Spider, the new McLaren 720S Spider is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine that also powers the 720S Coupé. Mid-mounted for better handling, the engine produces 718 hp and 770 Nm.

The 720S Spider promises acceleration from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h is achieved in just 7.9 seconds – just 0.1 seconds off the pace of the Coupé. The standing quarter-mile sprint is dispatched in 10.4 seconds – which is only 0.1 seconds slower than the Coupé.

McLaren has also said that if conditions allow, the 720S Spider will continue accelerating to a Coupé-matching top speed of 341km/h with the roof raised. Even with the roof lowered, maximum speed remains at 325km/h.

The Retractable Hard Top (RHT) of the 720S Spider is a completely new design, with a one-piece, carbon fibre roof panel as standard. The hardtop provides a full carbon fibre upper structure when the roof is closed. The folding mechanism for McLaren’s new RHT is electrically rather than hydraulically driven and the system is the fastest-operating convertible roof in the supercar class, with the retractable hardtop lowered or raised in just 11 seconds – six seconds quicker than the 650S Spider.

The combination of e-motors and the less weight of the carbon fibre RHT enables a maximum vehicle speed during operation of 50 km/h – which much faster than 30km/h of the 650S.

The new 720S Spider is available in the same three specifications as the Coupé, with Performance and Luxury trims extending above the standard model. Two new exterior colours – Belize Blue and Aztec Gold – have been introduced for the new Spider among a palette of 23, one of which is Supernova Silver, a Heritage colour that was first available on the McLaren 12C.