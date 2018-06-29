McLaren 600LT: Exhausts that point towards Heaven, more power, less weight!

The fourth chapter in McLaren 'Longtail' (LT) story, the McLaren 600LT has been unveiled. It is by far the fastest, most powerful and most track-focused – yet road legal – Sports Series McLaren has ever created. McLaren 600LT picks inspiration from the renowned McLaren 675LT and its iconic ‘Longtail’ racing predecessor and is designed to excel on racetracks and roads alike. The overall length of the 600LT has been elongated by 74mm and is fitted with an extended front splitter & rear diffuser, and a fixed rear wing. In total, more than 23% of parts (by number) are different on a standard McLaren 600LT compared to a McLaren 570S Coupé.

McLaren 600LT has lost 96 kg compared to the 570S Coupé, as it gets a monocoque chassis built using lightweight carbon fibre and new carbon fibre bodywork that lowers vehicle weight as well as optimises aerodynamic performance. Another weight saving feature is the unique top-exit exhaust system, which also gives it a distinct aesthetic appearance.

The McLaren 600LT is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-litre V8 engine that benefits from an uprated cooling system and reduced back pressure in an exhaust system that is even shorter and more extreme than that of the McLaren Senna. Peak power is 592 bhp, with maximum torque of 620 Nm and the power-to-weight ratio of the McLaren 600LT at the lightest dry weight is an astonishing 474/tonne.

The ‘Longtail’ version of the McLaren F1 GTR made its debut during the 1997 season, with the stretched silhouette earning it the now-iconic name. Only nine examples and the development prototype were built. In addition to the elongated bodywork that reduced drag and increased downforce, there were further developments beneath the stretched skin, including fully adjustable suspension and a sequential transmission.

Production of the McLaren 600LT Coupé will begin in October 2018 and last for around 12 months, with build slots scheduled around existing Sports and Super Series models, as well as the sell-out Senna, Senna GTR and BP23.

Like its McLaren 675LT predecessors, each 600LT will be hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey. Available to order now from McLaren retailers – subject to availability – the McLaren 600LT Coupé is priced from £185,500 (approximately Rs 1.67 crore) with taxes in the UK, which includes a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day at a race circuit, with expert driving tuition.