McLaren 570LT teased: Hotter version of McLaren 570S to pack over 600 bhp

McLaren has teased its range-topping Sports Series model 570LT on its official Facebook page in an image that shows the rear end of the hotter version of the 570S. The 570LT will be the latest addition to the British manufacturer's entry-level series. The teaser image suggests that the car will not retain the current exhaust layout and it will now have a lighter, louder centrally-mounted exhaust system. Besides this, there are a number of aerodynamic elements, including new side blades and a modified carbon fibre diffuser.

Along with releasing the teaser, McLaren Auto has also shared a link to the website of the model, which offers potential buyers an opportunity to register their interest. The post reads: “Brace yourself for that moment. When it’s just you. The car. Raw and uncompromised. Calling you. Total focus. Pure adrenaline. This is the moment to push yourself. To the very edge.”

According to an Autocar UK report, McLaren 570LT is already finished but is awaiting an appropriate time for launch, and is now likely to be introduced this summer. The 570LT has reportedly also received a boost in power, which is a result of significant weight reduction and improved aerodynamics.

McLaren 570S

McLaren 570LT will produce a power output in excess of 600 bhp. Besides these changes, it'll also get lighter wheels, less noise insulation, and a titanium exhaust system, which is currently available only through McLaren’s MSO division.

The report also suggests that since the McLaren 570LT is from the brand's 'most affordable' sports series, it will not receive as much attention as the 675LT. However, even so, expect about a 30% increase in its price, along with improved track times and acceleration.

McLaren has so far not confirmed any details on the 570LT's production or launch, but the hotter version of the 570S will be limited in number and will come as both coupe and convertible.