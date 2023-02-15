‘MBA Chai Wala’ brings home a new Mercedes-Benz GLE worth Rs 1 crore [Video]

Prafull Billore, popularly known as MBA Chai Wala, has brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE. This luxury seven-seater SUV is priced from Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore, ex-showroom.

Prafull Billore, an entrepreneur, investor, motivational speaker and Founder of MBA Chaiwala, has added a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE in his garage. He recently took the delivery of his luxury seven-seater SUV and shared the images and videos on his social media platforms which quickly went viral on the internet.

MBA Chai Wala’s new Mercedes-Benz GLE:

This 27-year-old entrepreneur bought the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV finished in a Polar White colour scheme. While the exact variant he purchased isn’t known, the GLE is offered in India in three variants with two diesel and one petrol engine choices. Prafull rose to fame as MBA Chai Wala since he started his tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad in 2017 after failing to clear his CAT exam to pursue MBA.

Also Read: Renault, Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India: To launch six new vehicles

However, the MBA in his venture name stands for ‘Mr. Billore Ahmedabad’ and not the ‘Master of Business Administration’ educational degree. MBA Chai Wala is now a well-known name on social media and Prafull expanded his business to different parts of the country. His company now has over 200 outlets in more than 50 cities across the country.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Review:

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price and specifications

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered in three variants, 300d, 400d and 450 petrol, with prices ranging from Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore, ex-showroom. It gets a 435 bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, a 245 bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and a 330 bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Transmission duties are performed by a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.