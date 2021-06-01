May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

Pandemic-induced lockdown cause Tata Motors to show substantially reduced sales figures in May. The automaker saw a massive 40 per cent dip in passenger vehicles sales compared to previous month.

As the auto industry struggles with the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, Tata Motors have shared their May 2021 sales figures. The figures show a continued downward trend as leading Indian automaker posted lower sales figures for yet another month. Tata Motors posted a domestic sales figure of 24,552 vehicles in the month of May, which is about 38 per cent less than the figure they achieved in April. These sales numbers include both passenger and commercial vehicles. If we take the export numbers into account, then the company managed to sell a total of 26,661 units.

Passenger vehicles (PVs) contributed towards a big chunk of the total domestic sales. The company sold 15,181 cars in May 2021, which is still a 40 per cent drop compared to the month before when the company sold 25,095 units. And let us remind you that the April sales were in turn lesser compared to the 29,654 vehicles sold in March 2021. Things are not much better on the commercial vehicle (CV) side either. While there was a rather small 8 per cent drop in the export figures for commercial vehicles, the domestic sales suffered a more significant 35 per cent drop. The only silver lining here is the massive Y-o-Y growth that is in the triple-digit range but that itself is not something huge to boast about since sales were at an all-time low last year when the pandemic had just begun. Around the same time, last year, Tata sold just 4,418 vehicles domestically out of which 3,152 vehicles sold belonged to the PV category and 1,266 to the CV category.

The second wave of Covid-19 hit the nation hard and resulted in lockdowns being imposed across states. Many companies even had to close operation temporarily amid the crisis. So, it is only natural that not many people are going out and buying vehicles at such a time when there are restrictions on travel. While many companies are making endeavours to make the car buying process as digital as possible, it will still take some time for the trend to catch on. Tata’s current product lineup includes vehicles like the Tiago, Togor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari and customers can book and purchase any of the vehicles online. Things are rougher on the side of commercial vehicles. As many businesses have halted operations, demand for new products has reduced drastically too.

