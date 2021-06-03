May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

Industry and trade pundits say that the market will regain its momentum once the shops open and there are no restrictions to travelling

By:June 3, 2021 3:24 PM
Auto Sales major car companies saw fell in sales due to covid-19 second wave maruti suzuki hyundai tata motors toyota hondaImage used for representation

Last year, this time, automobile manufacturers registered their lowest sales because everywhere there was a lockdown and the agenda was to ensure safety rather than selling cars. This year, while the situation can be called a bit better, it still isn’t what we will call as normal. Many places still are under a lockdown wherein production as well as sales also have been affected big time. In this case, most of the car makers have been in the red and the situation might slightly improve towards July 2021 is what is being predicted. To this effect, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki posted sales of 32,903 units in May 2021 but when you compare it to April 2021’s 1.35 lakh cars, there is degrowth of 75.79 per cent. The company’s closest competition, Hyundai, has sold 25,001 cars in May whereas the number in April was nearly double at 49,002. This results in a degrowth of 49 per cent.

Maruti and Hyundai are not the only ones to suffer. Every other carmaker on this list has been affected. Tata Motors, Kia and Mahindra form the top five, with sales of 15,181, 11,050, and 8,004 cars sold. Mahindra has listed the highest degrowth out of these three at 56.23 per cent. Toyota is out of the top 10 carmakers list and has sadly registered the highest degrowth amongst all manufacturers – 92.65 per cent. In fact, Toyota, Ford, Jeep, Skoda, sold in triple digits. Citroen, the youngest carmaker out of the lot have managed to sell 40 cars. Overall, the industry sold 1.03 lakh cars.

Industry and trade pundits say that the market will regain its momentum once the shops open and there are no restrictions to travelling. Personal mobility is being preferred as social distancing is being mentioned as the number one cause of the spread of the virus. In the same vein, the used car market is at a full swing owing to the increased demand.

