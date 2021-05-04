May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

If you're an existing Honda customer, then an additional Rs 5,000 off can be bargained from the dealer as loyalty bonus.

Honda Car India Limited has got something slightly different to offer its customers this May. While every month the value of the discounts exceeded Rs 30,000, this time it is less. Not only this but cars like the Honda City are now exempt from the discount structure. One can only find deals on cars like the Honda Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz. On the Honda Amaze, customers stand to get a discount bonus of Rs 15,000 if they purchase any variant except the S MT petrol. For the S MT petrol, customers stand to get an outright Rs 10,000 discount or free of cost accessories worth Rs 12,298. The car exchange bonus is applicable here as well. The Amaze comes with petrol as well as diesel engines, with a 5-speed manual as standard whereas a CVT is optional. On the updated Honda WR-V, customers will get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or free of cost accessories of Rs 12,158. There is also an exchange discount of Rs 10,000.

As for the facelifted Honda Jazz, the total discounts are worth Rs 22,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FoC accessories worth Rs 11,908. The additional amount available on exchange of your existing car is Rs 10,000. The Honda Jazz has lost its diesel engine and now comes only with a petrol powertrain. This engine is paired to a manual or CVT. If you’re an existing Honda customer, then an additional Rs 5,000 off can be bargained from the dealer as loyalty bonus. Also, if you have another Honda car at home, an additional Rs 9,000 exchange bonus will be offered by the dealer.

HCIL has been doing well since the last couple of months. Given that its Indian portfolio currently ends with the Honda City, it is an encouraging sign. New products is something HCIL should be looking to bring and our source tells us that this aspect is being worked upon.

