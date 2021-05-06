May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Tata Motors is offering benefits, discounts that could lead to heavy savings on its products. In May 2021, you can save upto a maximum of Rs 65,000 on the Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor models.

If you’re looking to purchase a new vehicle from Tata Motors this month, you’re in luck. Tata Motors has announced some cool benefits and discounts that could save you a lot of money if you’re looking to buy one of its products in May 2021. Unfortunately, the new Tata Safari SUV and Altroz hatchback are not a part of its discount strategy this month. However, if you’re looking to get a new Harrier, Tigor, Tiago and Nexon, you might not have to shell out as much at the dealership. You can save upto a maximum of Rs 65,000 on a new Tata vehicle, so here is what is on offer in May 2021.

Tata Tiago May 2021 Discounts

The Tata Tiago is the smallest model from Tata Motors. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Santro and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. But in May 2021, you can save upto Rs 25,000 on a new Tiago. It is offered with a Rs 15,000 consumer scheme and an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000.

Tata Tigor May 2021 Discounts

The Tigor is the sedan model based on the Tiago. Like the Tiago, Tata is offering similar benefits. While the consumer scheme offered is the same at Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus is worth Rs 15,000 meaning that you can save up to a total of Rs 30,000 on a brand new Tigor.

Tata Nexon May 2021 Discounts

For its sub-compact SUV — Nexon, Tata Motors has only opened up offers for the diesel variant. The Nexon diesel is available with only an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000.

Tata Harrier May 2021 Discounts

The Tata Harrier Camo, Dark Edition and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ models are being offered with the benefit of an exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000. But if you wish to buy any of the lower trim versions of the Harrier, Tata Motors will throw in an added Consumer Scheme benefit worth Rs 25,000. This would result in a maximum saving of Rs 65,000 on the Harrier SUV.

