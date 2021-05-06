May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Tata Motors is offering benefits, discounts that could lead to heavy savings on its products. In May 2021, you can save upto a maximum of Rs 65,000 on the Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor models.

By:May 6, 2021 4:53 PM

If you’re looking to purchase a new vehicle from Tata Motors this month, you’re in luck. Tata Motors has announced some cool benefits and discounts that could save you a lot of money if you’re looking to buy one of its products in May 2021. Unfortunately, the new Tata Safari SUV and Altroz hatchback are not a part of its discount strategy this month. However, if you’re looking to get a new Harrier, Tigor, Tiago and Nexon, you might not have to shell out as much at the dealership. You can save upto a maximum of Rs 65,000 on a new Tata vehicle, so here is what is on offer in May 2021.

Tata Tiago May 2021 Discounts

The Tata Tiago is the smallest model from Tata Motors. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Santro and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. But in May 2021, you can save upto Rs 25,000 on a new Tiago. It is offered with a Rs 15,000 consumer scheme and an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000.

Tata Tigor May 2021 Discounts

The Tigor is the sedan model based on the Tiago. Like the Tiago, Tata is offering similar benefits. While the consumer scheme offered is the same at Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus is worth Rs 15,000 meaning that you can save up to a total of Rs 30,000 on a brand new Tigor.

Tata Nexon May 2021 Discounts

For its sub-compact SUV — Nexon, Tata Motors has only opened up offers for the diesel variant. The Nexon diesel is available with only an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000.

Tata Harrier May 2021 Discounts

The Tata Harrier Camo, Dark Edition and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ models are being offered with the benefit of an exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000. But if you wish to buy any of the lower trim versions of the Harrier, Tata Motors will throw in an added Consumer Scheme benefit worth Rs 25,000. This would result in a maximum saving of Rs 65,000 on the Harrier SUV.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch