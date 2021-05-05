May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

A mix of exchange, cash benefit, loyalty as well as corporate discounts make up for a healthy combination when buying a Renault India car.

Renault India is pushing its new range of cars backed by heavy discounts. The company still seems to have stocks of 2020 models precisely why there is a higher discount being offered on those. On the company’s smallest car, the Renault Kwid, a total discount of Rs 52,000 is being offered. An upfront cash bonus of Rs 20,000 is being offered on cars made in 2020 whereas those produced in 2021 get only Rs 10,000 off. If one books their Renault Kwid online, an additional Rs 2,000 discount will be offered but only for MY 21 versions. An Exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is something additional that a customer can get on purchase of the Kwid. On top of all this, if you are a registered corporate customer you end up getting Rs 10,000 off and if you are a rural customer, then Rs 5,000 off is being given above all the aforementioned discounts.

On the Std and RxL trims, only loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given. As for the Renault Kiger, there are no offers aside from the 5 years or one lakh kilometres extended warranty benefit. On the 7-seater Renault Triber, one can get up to Rs 25,000 off on MY20 models and Rs 15,000 in MY21 versions. On select trims, one can expect to get Rs 20,000 exchange benefit and loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. Loan at 6.99 per cent interest too will be available on the Triber. The aforementioned corporate and rural offers are applicable on the Triber as well.

The company’s flagship offering in India, the Renault Duster, is available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 is available on the RxS and RxZ trims whereas on the RxS MT as well as CVT, an upfront cash benefit of Rs 30,000 is on offer. Loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000 are also on offer. Corporates get up to Rs 30,000 off whereas rural customers stand to gain Rs 15,000. Nearly a same discount is on offer with the Renault Duster 1.5 model.

