May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

A mix of exchange, cash benefit, loyalty as well as corporate discounts make up for a healthy combination when buying a Renault India car.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 11:19 AM

Renault India is pushing its new range of cars backed by heavy discounts. The company still seems to have stocks of 2020 models precisely why there is a higher discount being offered on those. On the company’s smallest car, the Renault Kwid, a total discount of Rs 52,000 is being offered. An upfront cash bonus of Rs 20,000 is being offered on cars made in 2020 whereas those produced in 2021 get only Rs 10,000 off. If one books their Renault Kwid online, an additional Rs 2,000 discount will be offered but only for MY 21 versions. An Exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is something additional that a customer can get on purchase of the Kwid. On top of all this, if you are a registered corporate customer you end up getting Rs 10,000 off and if you are a rural customer, then Rs 5,000 off is being given above all the aforementioned discounts.

On the Std and RxL trims, only loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given. As for the Renault Kiger, there are no offers aside from the 5 years or one lakh kilometres extended warranty benefit. On the 7-seater Renault Triber, one can get up to Rs 25,000 off on MY20 models and Rs 15,000 in MY21 versions. On select trims, one can expect to get Rs 20,000 exchange benefit and loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. Loan at 6.99 per cent interest too will be available on the Triber. The aforementioned corporate and rural offers are applicable on the Triber as well.

The company’s flagship offering in India, the Renault Duster, is available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 is available on the RxS and RxZ trims whereas on the RxS MT as well as CVT, an upfront cash benefit of Rs 30,000 is on offer. Loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000 are also on offer. Corporates get up to Rs 30,000 off whereas rural customers stand to gain Rs 15,000. Nearly a same discount is on offer with the Renault Duster 1.5 model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016