May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Hyundai India is offering heavy discounts on many of its models, including the brand new i20 hatchback and also the Kona EV. In May 2021, you can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh with these models.

Hyundai India has announced its discounts and offers for its models for May 2021. The Korean marquee is offering big discounts that reach up to Rs 1.5 lakh in savings. However, as always, none of its SUVs are available with any discount or offer. So the Creta, Venue and Tucson retail as they do. The Hyundai Verna and Elantra are not offered any benefits or discounts either. But should you want a new Santro, Nios, i20, or the Kona Electric, you’re in luck. These discounts vary between models, variants and engine lines as well. Check with your local dealers for offers available closer to you.

Hyundai Santro May 2021 Discounts

On the Hyundai Santro, customers can save up to Rs 35,000 in May 2021. This offer is open only for the petrol model. The Santro is offered with a maximum cash discount worth Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount which is good for Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Nios May 2021 Discounts

Depending on the variants, the biggest cash discount on the Nios hatchback is worth Rs 35,000. Add that with the Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 for the corporate discount. That means customers can save a maximum of Rs 50,000 on the Nios in May 2021.

Hyundai Aura May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai Aura and the Nios are undifferentiated vehicles underneath powered by the same engine options. The only difference being the body styles. However, Hyundai is running identical offers on the Aura and the Nios. Thus a maximum saving of Rs 50,000 can be made on the sub-compact sedan.

Hyundai i20 May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai i20 was recently introduced in late 2020. Hyundai has decided to offer benefits worth up to Rs 15,000. While there is no cash discount available on the i20, the exchange bonus being offered is worth Rs 10,000. Add that to the Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai Kona Electric May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai Kona Electric is the automaker’s first battery-electric vehicle in the Indian market. But as the model has been updated internationally, the Kona electric in India is still sold in its older guise. Should you wish to buy yourself a Kona Electric in May 2021, you could enjoy a cash discount worth a massive Rs 1.5 lakh.

