May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Hyundai India is offering heavy discounts on many of its models, including the brand new i20 hatchback and also the Kona EV. In May 2021, you can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh with these models.

By:May 7, 2021 6:22 PM

Hyundai India has announced its discounts and offers for its models for May 2021. The Korean marquee is offering big discounts that reach up to Rs 1.5 lakh in savings. However, as always, none of its SUVs are available with any discount or offer. So the Creta, Venue and Tucson retail as they do. The Hyundai Verna and Elantra are not offered any benefits or discounts either. But should you want a new Santro, Nios, i20, or the Kona Electric, you’re in luck. These discounts vary between models, variants and engine lines as well. Check with your local dealers for offers available closer to you.

Hyundai Santro May 2021 Discounts

On the Hyundai Santro, customers can save up to Rs 35,000 in May 2021. This offer is open only for the petrol model. The Santro is offered with a maximum cash discount worth Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount which is good for Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Nios May 2021 Discounts

Depending on the variants, the biggest cash discount on the Nios hatchback is worth Rs 35,000. Add that with the Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 for the corporate discount. That means customers can save a maximum of Rs 50,000 on the Nios in May 2021.

Hyundai Aura May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai Aura and the Nios are undifferentiated vehicles underneath powered by the same engine options. The only difference being the body styles. However, Hyundai is running identical offers on the Aura and the Nios. Thus a maximum saving of Rs 50,000 can be made on the sub-compact sedan.

Hyundai i20 May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai i20 was recently introduced in late 2020. Hyundai has decided to offer benefits worth up to Rs 15,000. While there is no cash discount available on the i20, the exchange bonus being offered is worth Rs 10,000. Add that to the Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai Kona Electric May 2021 Discounts

The Hyundai Kona Electric is the automaker’s first battery-electric vehicle in the Indian market. But as the model has been updated internationally, the Kona electric in India is still sold in its older guise. Should you wish to buy yourself a Kona Electric in May 2021, you could enjoy a cash discount worth a massive Rs 1.5 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices