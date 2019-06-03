May 2019 Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 22% decline in sales; small car segment takes biggest hit

Maruti Suzuki India has released its sales report for the month of May 2019. Maruti is India's largest automaker and has claimed the company sold 1,34,641 units in May 2019. When compared to the same period last year when the company sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, the manufacturer reports a decline of 22% overall.

In the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,25,552 units as against 1,63,200 units in the year-ago month conceding a decline of 23.1%. The major factor in the downturn in sales this year is reportedly contributed by the small market with sales of the Alto and WagonR models stood at just 16,394 units when the year before Maruti Suzuki sold 37,864 units within the same time period in 2018 resulting in a slump of 56.7%

In the compact segment, which consists of cars like the Swift, Baleno, Celerio, Ignis and Dzire were down by 9.2% to 70,135 units against 77,263 units from last year. The mid-sized sedan, - Ciaz sold 3,592 units compared to 4,024 units. In the utility segment which includes cars like the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were also down by 25.3 % with 19,152 units sold compared to 25,629 from May 2018.

The manufacturer reported that exports were also down by 2.4% in May 2019 with 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year. In the 'Vans' segment, that has the Omni and the Eeco that caters to commercial and passenger segments both, Maruti reports 11,745 units in May 2019 with a slump of 29.7% when compared against 16,717 units in May 2018. Maruti also sells the super carry LCV which is the only segment for the manufacturer has does not report in red for the month of May 2019. in May 2018, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,703 units while in May 2019, Maruti sold 2,232 units seeing a growth of 31.1%.