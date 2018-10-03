Massive Navratri car discounts in October: Upto Rs 9.5 lakh off on Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra cars

October 2018, the month of festivities is here and the market will be flooded with new and exciting offers from multiple car dealers. As the time around Navratri and Diwali is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year, the customers consider buying anything new during this time and this includes cars as well. With the growing interest in the market around the said time, car dealers also try to make the most of the opportunity and offer some attractive discounts to the customers to maximise their sales. Due to this, October 2018 will see multiple car dealers offering decent deals on numerous car models and if you are planning to buy a new car, now can be the best time for you. In order to help you with a good buying decision, here we bring you the comprehensive list of all cars that are eligible for discounts this month and here is how much you can save on each car.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts

Dealers of India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki are offering a maximum cash discount of Rs 1 lakh on its WagonR as the new model is set to be launched early next year. On the other hand, the least discount of Rs 10,000 is being offered on Maruti Baleno. Talking of the combined discounts, the Maruti WagonR gets the maximum discount of Rs 1.85 lakh out of which 85,000 is the exchange bonus. Dealers are also offering an additional discount of Rs 15,000 for the corporates.

Hyundai car discounts

Hyundai is also no behind in this race as dealers are offering some attractive discounts on multiple models this month. The maximum discount of Rs 1.35 lakh is being offered on the Grand i10 that includes Rs 90,000 cash discount, Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and an additional discount of Rs 5,000. The company is offering an exchange bonus on most of its models including Grand i10, Verna, Elantra, Xcent and Eon.

Honda car discounts

Honda car dealers are also offering some lucrative discounts on its elected car models. The maximum discount is being offered on the CR-V and you can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the company's SUV. Dealers are offering this discount to clear the stocks as the new model is set to be launched this month. Besides, dealers are offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh on the BR-V. Last but definitely not the least, you can get one-year free insurance on Honda models like WR-V and Brio.

Mahindra car discounts

Mahindra car dealers across India are offering some decent deals to the customers this month. The mouth-watering deal of the month comes for the Rexton RX7 on which you can save up to Rs 9.5 lakh. Apart from that, the Mahindra KUV100 gets a total discount of Rs 94,000 that includes Rs 60,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and an additional discount of Rs 4,000 for the corporates.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Discounts Corporate discount Mahindra KUV 100 Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 4000 Mahindra TUV300 Rs 40,000 - Rs 4500 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5500 2018 Mahindra XUV500 - Rs 50,000 Rs 9000 Mahindra Thar - - Rs 6,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 - Mahindra Rexton RX7 Rs 9,50,000 - -

Toyota car discounts

When it comes to Toyota, there isn't much that the company's car dealers are offering to the customers this festive season. Toyota car dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the Etios while you can get Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus for your older car. Besides, the dealers are also offering 5 years extended warranty along with accessories worth Rs 10,000 free on the purchase of the Toyota Yaris.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Additional benefits Toyota Etios Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 - Toyota Innova Crysta Nil Nil - Toyota Fortuner Nil Nil - Toyota Corolla Altis Nil Nil - Toyota Yaris Nil Nil 5 years extended warranty, Rs 10,000 free accessories

Ford car discounts

The new Ford Aspire facelift is set to be launched in India tomorrow. For this reason, in order to clear the stock for the outgoing model, dealers are offering a combined discount of Rs 80,000 on the said model. On the other hand, the Ford Figo can be yours with a discount of Rs 65,000 that includes Rs 35,000 of cash discount and Rs 30,000 worth of exchange bonus.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Ford Figo Rs 35,000 Rs 30,000 Ford Aspire Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Ford Endeavour Rs 30,000 Nil Ford Freestyle Nil Nil 2018 Ford EcoSport Nil Nil

Tata car discounts

Tata dealers are also offering some attractive schemes to the customers this month. The dealerships are offering a maximum discount of Rs 82,500 on the Tigor sedan. The second maximum discount is offered on the Tata Tiago wherein one can get a total discount of Rs 72,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and an additional discount of Rs 2,000 for corporate and Government employees.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus For Corporates/Government Employees Tata Tiago Rs 60,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 2000 Tata Tigor Rs 60,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 2500 Tata Zest Rs 45,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 2700 Tata Nexon Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 3000 Tata Hexa Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 3000

Nissan car discounts

Last but not the least, you can also get some decent deals on Nissan cars this month. The company's dealers across India are offering a maximum discount of Rs 50,000 on Micra, Rs 1.25 lakh on Terrano and Rs 77,000 on the Sunny. Apart from this, the company is also offering its Buy now, Pay in 2019 scheme on its cars.