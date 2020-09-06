Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

The discounts are available only for the month of September 2020 wherein the naturally aspirated Polo variants get a price cut along with the turbocharged Vento sedan.

By:September 6, 2020 2:42 PM

A few days ago, Volkswagen India launched the Polo and Vento automatic models. The automatic used in the car is now no longer a DSG and is in fact the much more reliable torque converter. This will definitely boost the sales of these ageing yet very competitive cars. In a bid to push for more sales, Volkswagen India is taking the traditional route of offering discounts. The discounts aren’t just for a few thousand rupees but run into lakhs especially for the Vento sedan. Select dealerships are offering up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on the mid-spec Comfortline variant. This is a pure cash discount. On the Highline Plus, a discount of Rs 1.10 lakh is being offered. Volkswagen dealers have also confirmed that the TSI edition models have lost out on a few features like the stripes, but are very much on sale.

On the Volkswagen Polo, the top-spec Highline Plus model sees a Rs 20,000 discount, whereas one can expect around 25,000 off on the Comfortline. The entry-point variant, the Trendline, also sees a discount of up to Rs 30,000. All these offers are valid only for bookings done in September 2020. Moreover, only the manual versions are available with a discount. Its too early to offer a discount on the automatic versions and there is no clarity if VW will do it either.

The Volkswagen small car range is now powered by a single 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine in its turbocharged form is good for 108hp of power and 175Nm of torque. One can order this engine with a 6-speed manual or an automatic. The MPI motor in the meanwhile is naturally aspirated and available only with the Polo. It brings 74hp of power and 95Nm. This engine is paired only to a 5-speed manual. Opt for the GT TSI model and you get the Vento’s turbocharged mill.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS