Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

The discounts are available only for the month of September 2020 wherein the naturally aspirated Polo variants get a price cut along with the turbocharged Vento sedan.

A few days ago, Volkswagen India launched the Polo and Vento automatic models. The automatic used in the car is now no longer a DSG and is in fact the much more reliable torque converter. This will definitely boost the sales of these ageing yet very competitive cars. In a bid to push for more sales, Volkswagen India is taking the traditional route of offering discounts. The discounts aren’t just for a few thousand rupees but run into lakhs especially for the Vento sedan. Select dealerships are offering up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on the mid-spec Comfortline variant. This is a pure cash discount. On the Highline Plus, a discount of Rs 1.10 lakh is being offered. Volkswagen dealers have also confirmed that the TSI edition models have lost out on a few features like the stripes, but are very much on sale.

On the Volkswagen Polo, the top-spec Highline Plus model sees a Rs 20,000 discount, whereas one can expect around 25,000 off on the Comfortline. The entry-point variant, the Trendline, also sees a discount of up to Rs 30,000. All these offers are valid only for bookings done in September 2020. Moreover, only the manual versions are available with a discount. Its too early to offer a discount on the automatic versions and there is no clarity if VW will do it either.

The Volkswagen small car range is now powered by a single 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine in its turbocharged form is good for 108hp of power and 175Nm of torque. One can order this engine with a 6-speed manual or an automatic. The MPI motor in the meanwhile is naturally aspirated and available only with the Polo. It brings 74hp of power and 95Nm. This engine is paired only to a 5-speed manual. Opt for the GT TSI model and you get the Vento’s turbocharged mill.

