Massive discounts on Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor: Free insurance and more

Car discounts in July 2018:

To make the most this monsoon season, Tata Motors has is offering a range of benefits including massive discounts on cars this July 2018. On certain Tata cars including the likes of Tigor, Hexa, Safari Storme and Tata Zest, the company is offering first year's car insurance at as low as Rs 1 and further these cars have discounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Cars in demand like the Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon SUV also gets these benefits on a few variants. This is a right time to buy a Tata car and is also the right move for the company to make the most of its expanding dealer network and to connect with customers.

Also Read: How the Indian affordable car innovation Tata Nano could’ve had happier times: Why it flopped

Car discounts in Gujarat in July:

Additionally, buyers in Gujarat can celebrate the auspicious Rath Yatra by buying a new Tata Nexon or Tata Tiago as the company is offering more consumer discounts and car insurance at Rs 1.

S.N Barman, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors is confident of making the most of its sales this month and these offers will give the potential buyer the maximum benefits. The discounts on cars will further boost the buying sentiments across the country.

"On the back of the on-going Turnaround strategy, we have made good progress and are entering the consideration sets of the consumers. Our aim is to now fortify our presence by offering efficient after-sales services, reduction in complaints, and meaningful offers that cater to the ever-evolving demands of all consumers,” he said.

Watch our video review of Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

New products like Tata Nexon SUV and Tata Tiago has helped Tata Motors to register positive sales and in the month of June, the company sold 18,213 units in the Indian market at a growth rate of 63%. The ongoing financial year has been a good year for the company with its cars/SUV business growing by 52%. Tata Motors is confident to expand its dealer network to 850 dealers by the end of this month as compared to current 746 dealers. These car discounts are aligned with Tata Motors' strategy to ramp up sales efforts and should set the tone for an aggressive festive season starting next month.