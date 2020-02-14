Massive discounts on BS4 Hyundai Creta as all-new Creta bookings open!

The all-new Hyundai Creta, based on the Seltos platform, got a rousing welcome at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai India, is yet to confirm the official date for the Creta launch but sources hint at March 17. Hyundai dealers across the country have now started taking bookings for the all-new Creta. The new Hyundai Creta bookings have started for a fully refundable Rs 21,000. Yes, you get a refund of the amount, should you have other thoughts after the price announcement. In the same vein, dealers have few stocks left of the BS4 Creta. These are going for huge discounts, up to Rs 1.15 lakh off, on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants. The 1.4-litre diesel version, we are being told, was discontinued a while ago and hence dealers don't have stocks of the same.

The all-new Hyundai Creta will have three engine options - same as the Seltos. There will be a pair of 1.5-litre petrol as well as diesel engine, with the latter being turbocharged. Expect both the engines to make around 115hp of power. Not only this, there will be a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that will come with a dual clutch transmission as well as paddle shifters. Now, this should be the one to watch out for. All three engines will get 6-speed manual transmissions as standard, while the automatic will be optional. At the same time, the new Creta will have power adjustable seat as well as an air purifier. The infotainment system will be bigger than before and will also have BlueLink 1.5 that will boast additional features.

Space-wise, the new Creta will be more spacious than before. It will still be a 5-seater but then legroom is expected to be better than before. Hyundai will price the Creta above the Seltos. Given that both companies have been following this trend, right from the launch of the Seltos, it is evident. Expect the new Hyundai Creta prices to start from Rs 11.2 lakh, going all the way to Rs 16 lakh. The Creta will not only go up against the Seltos but also the upcoming Skoda Vision IN as well as the Volkswagen Taigun SUVs.