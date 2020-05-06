Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers that is offering a discount on their BS6 cars at present in India.

By:Updated: May 6, 2020 3:00:27 PM

Amid the Covid-19 crisis where auto makers are currently just restarting their operations, Hyundai India is already offering discounts to lure customers. We didn’t mention luring customers to the showrooms as Hyundai has also gone digital with its sales experience. At present, company dealerships are also in the process of re-opening. Visiting a dealership might not be the priority for many-a-customer right now.

Six Hyundai cars have an offer on them. This includes BS6 models only. A couple of dealerships confirmed that they have no BS4 models in stock. In fact, one of the cars mentioned here and that has a discount isn’t even on sale yet. Surprising? We break it down for you.

The Hyundai Tucson that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 will be launched in a couple of months. Apparently units of the SUV are ready at the Sripremubudur facility. However, due to the lockdown these units didn’t make it to the showrooms. The dealership told Express Drives that the Rs 25,000 discount listed on the website is part of the corporate scheme. While prices haven’t been announced, someone wanting to book the SUV and is part of the approved corporate companies by Hyundai will get the Rs 25k discount. Hyundai India confirmed this.

As for the Hyundai Elantra, there is a massive Rs 1 lakh discount on this car. At present, only the petrol model is on sale. The discount is a mix of exchange and outright cash offers. As for the BS6 Elite i20, again there is only the petrol model on sale and there is a total discount of up to Rs 35,000 on it. For the older Grand i10, Hyundai is offering a Rs 45,000 discount in all. On the Santro though, there are different offers. For the base Era model, the discount is for Rs 30k while other variants have a higher Rs 40k off. As for the Grand i10 Nios, the only model with petrol/diesel engines here, Hyundai is giving out Rs 25,000 discount.

 

