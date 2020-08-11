Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

Honda has offers on the older City petrol, Civic petrol/diesel, and the Amaze petrol/diesel models only. The new Honda City, WR-V, and CR-V have no offers going on them.

This August, Honda Car India Limited is continuing with its massive discount offers on nearly all its cars. The Japanese company is offering huge benefits to customers who want to buy its flagship sedan in India, the Honda Civic. The Honda Civic has got both petrol as well as diesel engines and dealers are ready to offer a flat cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on all diesel variants. Yes, that’s right. Rs 2.5 lakh. This is for the BS6 models. If you’re interested in the petrol variant, then there is the Rs 1 lakh cash discount on it. Customers can also ask for more discounts based on the variant they have selected. Buyers of the older fourth-generation model City that only had a petrol engine will also get multiple discounts depending on variants.

For example, those going in for the SV and V MT variants will get Rs 25,000 cash discount while the exchange offer is for Rs 20,000. For the V CVT trim, customers stand to gain a cash discount of Rs 31,000 while the exchange bonus is for Rs 20,000. Those looking at buying the VX MT trim get Rs 55,000 cash discount. On exchange, these customers will get an additional Rs 35,000 off. For the CVT variant, customers will get Rs 70,000 cash discount and Rs 50k exchange bonus. ZX MT variant customers will get Rs 80,000 off as cash discount and Rs 50k as exchange. The top-end ZX CVT customers will benefit from a huge Rs 1.10 lakh cash discount and Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.

If you’re looking at buying the Honda Amaze, then the company doesn’t have as big a discount as the other cars. On all diesel/petrol variants, if the customer is exchanging his/her car, then they get Rs 15,000 discount and free fourth and fifth year extended warranty. If they aren’t exchanging, then again the free warranty offer stays and Rs 3,000 cash discount too will be provided.

These offers are valid till August 31, 2020.

