Masks are mandatory in cars: Delhi Govt clarifies personal cars are ‘public places’ category

The Delhi Government's response came on a plea filed by petitioner Saurabh Sharma, challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask in his private car.

For representational purposes only

Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that “any person” moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said further, this implies to all “public places”, and a personal vehicle falls in the said category and cannot be said to be a “private zone’ as contended by the petitioner in the instant case.

The government’s response came on a plea filed by petitioner and lawyer, Saurabh Sharma challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his private car.

Sharma’s advocate Joby P Varghese informed the court that about a press conference organised by the Union Health Ministry clarifying that persons are not needed to wear a mask if driving alone in a car.

Ministry’s advocate sought more time to file the reply.

The court allowed the ministry plea seeking two weeks to file its response. Thereafter a single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for January 7.

The court was hearing a petition sought a refund of the Rs 500 fine imposed against him and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for publicly causing mental harassment.

According to petitioner Saurabh Sharma, on September 9 Delhi Police issued a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car while driving to work.

The petitioner argued that the DDMA guidelines only state that the mask has to be worn in a public place or place of work.

